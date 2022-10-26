RCCG lied: We have evidence – MURIC

An Islamic human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), which brought up the allegation of RCCG denying Muslims entrance into the camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, to transact banking business or check their WAEC or JAMB results, has accused RCCG of lying. The group said it has evidence to support its claim.

MURIC spoke again on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022 through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, after RCCG’s denial.

The statement reads:

“We were shocked yesterday when we learnt that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) denied our allegation that it was disallowing Muslims from entering its camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway to transact business in their banks or to check their WAEC, JAMB and other examination centres.

“Why does RCCG take actions that it cannot defend? The security men at the RCCG gate refused to allow those Muslims to enter based on instructions given to them by RCCG officials. What is the world turning to? A place of worship should not alienate itself from truth. They called it fake news. What could have been the purpose of cooking up such an allegation? It is not in our character. What do we stand to gain from fabricating such a story?

“We expect RCCG to claim ignorance of the incidents, not to deny their occurrence. It is understandable if the guards at the gate did it out of overzealousness. It also makes sense if RCCG officials claim that it was due to security concerns and promise to ensure that it does not happen again. But this total denial is most abominable.

“RCCG’s denial is an affirmation of recalcitrance. It shows no sense of remorse. They will do it again and again and that is why MURIC will pursue the matter to a logical conclusion until RCCG owns up or it is sanctioned for religious apartheid.

“We therefore call on the examination bodies in the country (WAEC, NECO, JAMB, etc) to set up their own independent investigations. The examination bodies must take responsibility, otherwise they will become accomplices. Nigerians must be told if WAEC or JAMB examination is for Christian candidates only.

“We also appeal to the press to conduct fact checks on the story. MURIC is ready to supply all available evidence to aid the investigation. RCCG lied. We have evidence. Those Muslim victims are still alive and kicking. We will make our evidence of discrimination against Muslim candidates and bank customers available whenever the safety of the victims can be guaranteed.

“But at least they will be available for interaction with journalists who are ready to guarantee their anonymity. This is necessary because there is evil in the land and tyrants are desperate for cover up. The more you look, the less you see.

“This ugly trend cannot be swept under the carpet by calling it ‘fake news’ as the RCCG spokesperson, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, just did (https://nigeriannewsdirect.com/rccg-denies-banning-muslims-from-redemption-camp/). We will partner with the press and the examination bodies to ensure that it does not happen again. It is a backdoor attempt to deprive Muslims of access to higher education.”