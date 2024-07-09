UN Tourism, Federal Ministry of Tourism open talks on Ekiti State Tourism Development master plan

The Federal Ministry of Tourism, led by . Dorothy Duruaku, Director, International Tourism Relations and Cooperation, recently organised a significant tripartite virtual meeting with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development and officials from the UN Tourism.

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore how Ekiti State could leverage the UN Tourism expertise in developing a comprehensive and globally recognized and acceptable Tourism Development master plan for the state.

During the meeting, the UN Tourism officials, led by Elcia Grandcourt, Director, Regional Department for Africa, Lydia Bebe-Kum, Programme Officer of the Regional Department for Africa, Jaime Mayaki, Director, Technical Cooperation Department, and Marcel Leijzer, Deputy Director Technical Cooperation Department, had a robust discussion on avenues to collaborate with the Ekiti State Government in producing a first-class Tourism Development Master Plan that meets international standards.

Dorothy Duruaku expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the Federal Ministry of Tourism’s dedication to supporting state-level Tourism initiatives that align with global best practices. The UN Tourism officials assured the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism team, which includes Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre, Esq., Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism, Adegboyega Morakinyo, Executive Secretary, Peculiar Ekiran, Special Assistant Tourism Development, and Opeyemi Sanni, of the organization’s readiness to provide technical expertise to ensure the success of the Tourism Master Plan project.

To move forward, the UN Tourism tasked the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development with the responsibility of drafting a comprehensive concept note. This document will outline the state’s vision, objectives, and strategic priorities for Tourism development, serving as a foundational blueprint for the collaborative efforts ahead.

The Director General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Barrister Wale Ojo-Lanre, expressed gratitude to the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John and Dorothy Duruaku, for their support and guidance. He added that the Bureau was committed to promptly delivering the concept note and working closely with all stakeholders to achieve a transformative impact on the state’s Tourism sector.

This tripartite meeting marks a significant milestone in Ekiti State’s journey towards becoming a leading destination for heritage, religious, cultural, and ecological tourism. The collaborative efforts of national and international partners will undoubtedly pave the way for sustainable growth and global recognition.

About Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development:

The Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development is dedicated to promoting and developing the Tourism sector within Ekiti State. The Bureau aims to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, fostering sustainable tourism that benefits local communities and the economy.

About the UN Tourism:

The UN Tourism is the leading international organization in the field of Tourism, promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. As a specialised agency of the United Nations, the organisation plays a central role in promoting Tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability.

