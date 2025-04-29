Alake backs Africa’s first gemology, gemstones Department at Abuja varsity

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has expressed his support for Africa’s first Gemology and Gemstones department at the Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja.

The initiative, the first of its kind in Africa, aligns with the Minister’s strategic vision for enhanced capacity building within Nigeria’s mining sector.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Minister described the new Department as a vital hub of knowledge for professionals in the gemstone and jewelry-making value chain.

Alake, who received the delegation from the Department led by Prof Adesoji Adesugba, emphasized that the initiative will strengthen Nigeria’s mining industry by cultivating a new generation of experts equipped to drive sectoral growth.

Other members of the delegation include; the Dean of Science, Yakubu Gowon University, Prof Aminu Dankishiya; Registrar, Gemological Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Tinuke Temitope; Head of Department of Geology and Mining, Dr. Aminu Isyaku, and among others.

He said: “The university’s initiative is a commendable leap forward. By building a strong talent pool, we are laying the foundation for long-term development and innovation in mining.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Adesugba, in his remarks, praised the Minister’s ongoing reforms, noting that they have significantly repositioned the sector for sustainable growth.

However, he appealed for ministerial support in securing formal affiliation between the university and the Gemological Institute of Nigeria, and pledged the Department’s commitment to supporting the Ministry’s goals, particularly in enhancing mining’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

In response, the Minister pledged full backing for the proposed affiliation and called on other institutions to follow Yakubu Gowon University’s lead in incorporating mining-focused courses.

“If we are to build local capacity, we must invest in training at home. Your department is a crucial step in that direction, especially in gemology and jewelry production.

“We are also working toward establishing full-fledged universities of mining, and your input will be invaluable”, he added.

