Ugwuanyi reopens Government House, Okpara Square roads after three years, users speak

Some motorists in Enugu State capital have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for reopening the roads leading to the Government House and Okpara Square after three years of blockade.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the roads were closed for more than two years apparently due to security reasons around the Government House.

It had led motorists plying only one lane.

Some of them, who spoke to NAN on Friday, expressed joy over the development, stressing that the reopening of the roads would help reduce traffic being witnessing in some parts the area for a long time.

A motorist and businessman, Jude Ofor, said the reopening of the road was a big relief to people plying the road as they faced gridlock every morning and evening going to work.

Nneka Agu, a parent, said residents of Independence Layout and environs would no longer face hardships in taking their children to and from schools.

Agu thanked the governor for reopening the roads for easy movements in the state capital.

A mini bus driver, Emeka Nduka, said the roads would ensure free flow of vehicular movement of passengers going to New Haven and other parts of Independence Layout.

Nduka said: “It is a thing of joy that the roads will now be put into use after a long time closure.”

Another bus driver who simply gave his name as Smart said that reopening of Okpara Square Road would reduce the traffic occasionally experienced in the area especially when an event was being held at the place.

According to him, motorists used to spend hours on the road whenever there is an event at the popular Okpara Square.

“I commend Governor Ugwuanyi for opening the second lane of the road,” Smart said.

Meanwhile a Government House staff member, who pleaded anonymity, while lauding Ugwuanyi for opening the road, said he would not have to trek long distance again before entering his office.

He said that commercial drivers would now drop him off at a place close to the government house gate.