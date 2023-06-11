UCL: How Primate Ayodele foretold Man City’s victory months before final + Videos

For humans who believe God has no involvement in sports or speaking to his prophets about the outcome of football matches, Primate Ayodele has once again proved them wrong with the accurate fulfillment of his prophecy regarding the just concluded Champions League Final.

The UEFA Champions League final was played on Saturday between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istabul, Turkey.

The English Premier League champion defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in a well contested encounter.

As usual, Primate Ayodele who is very well known for his prophecies on every aspect of life, including sports, education, politics, security and corporate organisations, started talking about Champions League matches and the likely winners before the game got to the quarterfinal stage.

In videos available on his TikTok page, Primate Ayodele stated months back that the winner of the Champions League will be among four teams: Manchester City, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

This was at the early stage of the Champions League matches when several teams were still in the competition.

Again before Manchester City and Real Madrid played the semifinal match, Primate Ayodele prophetically analysed how the match would go, both the first and second legs.

He explained how the winner will emerge and revealed that whoever wins the match will lift the cup.

These were his words: “Honestly, anyone who wins between Manchester City and Real Madrid will win the cup.

“If you ask me who will win between them, I will say Madrid has all it takes in the first half, 56 minutes, 78 minutes, and 85 minutes.

“If Man City doesn’t strike hard and allow the ball to go to penalty, they are in trouble.

“Madrid has all it takes to win but if they take Man City for granted in the first leg, it will be a serious thing.

“If Madrid changes strategy and brings in a new formula, changes one or two players, give it to Madrid, but if Madrid underrates Manchester City, it can be very serious.”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM2hwtwA2/

The semi-final matches were played and Manchester City defeated Real Madrid by a landslide just as the man of God foretold.

Again before the final match was played, Primate Ayodele revealed in another video that Manchester City has all it takes to win the cup, while warning them of the dangers ahead of the match.

He mentioned that the match will be a tough one and if the team underrates Inter Milan, they will defeat them, but he maintained that Manchester City will lift the trophy as long as they do the needful.

He said: Manchester City must change their strategy if they want to win this match.

“They have every tendency to lift the cup but they shouldn’t underrate their opponents.

“They must have the technical prowess to play the match.

“If they do, before 90 minutes they should have concluded the winner.

“If they still want to play their old system, they can trash them.

“They must change their techniques in the match because there is no 100 per cent guarantee that they maintain the old ways.”

As the man of God foretold, the match wasn’t an easy one for Manchester City as they escaped defeat or a 90 minutes draw in the match.

Inter Milan nearly scored at the 88th minute.

If they had scored, it would have been more difficult for the English side.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM2hw9La5/

However, Manchester City Won as foretold by Primate Ayodele.