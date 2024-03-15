UCL: Full pairings for quarter-finals, semi-finals

The full pairings for the quarter-final and semi-final of the UEFA Champions League are out.
The release of the pairings followed the draws carried out by the Union of European Football Associations on Friday.
The pairings for the quarter-final has Arsenal going up against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid against Dortmund.
The others are Real Madrid versus holders Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain clashing with Barcelona FC.
Semi-final
ARSENAL or BAYERN MUNICH VS REAL MADRID or MANCHESTER CITY
ATLETICO MADRID or DORTMUND VS PSG or BARCELONA.