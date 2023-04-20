U-20 World Cup: FIFA snub Nigerian referees

Nigerian referees were conspicuously missing on the list of match officials released on Thursday ahead of the fast-approaching FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be hosted by Argentina.



However referees from Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, South Africa, Morocco and Angola made the 63 match officials for the competition.



In addition, 18 video match officials have been appointed for this tournament.



The selected match officials will participate a few days before the tournament kicks off in a final preparation seminar, reviewing and analysing video clips of real-match situations, and taking part in practical training sessions with players, which will be filmed to enable participants to receive instant feedback from the instructors.



The FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 will take place between 20 May and 11 June 2023. The draw to determine who plays whom in the group stage will take place on 21 April 2023 in Zurich.