Two suspected armed robbers nabbed with firearm, stolen items, charms in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers, identified as Femi Ojo, 28, and Olushola Olufemi, 32, after allegedly storming and robbing in a village in the Ogbere axis of the state.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, the Ogbere Police Division effected the arrest of the duo.

This was after operatives of the Division were alerted of the ongoing robbery operation at about 12:15am on Monday by one resident of Olori village.

A Situation Report sighted by The Eagle Online disclosed that the gang of armed robbers stormed the above-mentioned village and were in the house of one Arubi, firing sporadically when the report was sent to the police.

The report further disclosed that upon the receipt of the information, detectives from Ogbere Police Division attached to Surveillance and Patrol were mobilised to the scene of the incident, but were told the robbers had left on getting there.

Also Read:

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

According to her, the owner of the house and his children were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

She however noted that the police detectives, in synergy with the hunters association and vigilante group, immediately embarked on serious bush combing and manhunt for the suspects

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “Entry and exits to the village were manned by Policemen and the securities and the search and blockage took the whole night but the efforts yielded fruitful results at about 0830 hours of the same day when the two suspects were arrested at their hiding place.”

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, told The Eagle Online that the operatives who effected the arrest of the suspects recovered from them a locally made single barrel gun, two stolen phones, a full sack of cocoa seeds and a motorcycle stolen from the victim.

Other items recovered, according to Odutola, included the nose mask used during the operation, assorted criminal charms in their bags and some tied on their bodies.

She added that the suspects, after being taken to the station, were identified by the victim, adding that the witnesses have also made their statements.

The PPRO noted that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for further inquiries.

Post Views: 0