Celebrating a Legacy: Ori Oke Baba Abiye Turns 80

In the year 1944, the Lord called his servant, Prophet Samson Oladeji Akande, who later became a global prophetic voice from Ede, Osun State, a south western state of Nigeria, to the nations of the earth. Though with very little beginning, his ministry that later birthed the Ori-Oke Baba Abiye prayer mountain originated from and deeply rooted in the Christ Apostolic church mission.

The ministry has over the years evolved into the doyen of all prayer lovers and God’s presence seekers all over the globe.

For eight decades, Ori Oke Baba Abiye has consistently been a place of divine encounters, a phenomenon that started with Prophet Samson Akande who had a clear prophetic mandate upon his life and also backed up with profound covenantal proofs that have sustained the ministry till today. The Ministry is today under the progressive and revolutionary leadership of Prophet Timothy Funso Akande, a biological son to the founding leader, Prophet Samson Oladeji Akande and his wife, lady evangelist Adejoke Akande.

Over the years, Ori Oke Baba Abiye has been instrumental in fostering Faith, unity, peace, and Spiritual prosperity within the global Christian community. Through his various outreach programs and initiatives, the ministry has provided education to ministers of the gospel, healthcare, and social support to the less privileged, embodying the true spirit of service.

To commemorate this milestone, a series of events have been organised to honour the memory and legacy of this great Icon and celebrate the transgenerational covenant God cut with him since 1944 which still speaks loud and clear even today, many years after his departure into the realms of glory.

The festival with the theme: Covenant Keeping God will include a grand thanksgiving service, public lectures on his life and works, sessions of inspiring praise worship production, Power packed prayer/revival meetings and a community outreach program aimed at supporting local people with free healthcare facilities. These events will bring together dignitaries, religious leaders, popular gospel artists, community members, and well-wishers from all walks of life.

Ori Oke Baba Abiye’s 80th year’s celebration is not just a celebration of his life, but also a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and the impact one individual can have on society. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.

The celebration will be held round the clock from August 7 to 9, 2024 at Ori-Oke Baba Abiye, Ede, off Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo Highway, Alaasan, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, Nigeria.

