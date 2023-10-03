Traditional ruler calls for improved efforts to fight kidnapping in Ekiti 

A Traditional Ruler, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi, the Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti, has called on the Ekiti State Government and security agencies to redouble efforts to tackle incessant kidnapping in various parts of the State.

The traditional ruler made the call in his palace in Ijan-Ekiti on Tuesday during a news conference organised by his subjects to herald the commemoration and celebration of his one-year coronation Anniversary.

Aladesuyi commended the state government’s effort at restoring electricity to some parts of the state, including his community, after ten years of total blackout in the area.

He decried the repeated cases of kidnapping and other crimes perpetrated by yet-to-be identified group of people, especially at the popular Ijan/Ilumoba, Aisegba-Ekiti axis of the State.

He said the development had resulted into panic in the area, and made some farmers to abandon their farming activities and relocate to other parts of the State.

“We, my community and I, are always ready to maintain peace, harmony and cooperate with the government in tackling the menace of insecurity in the state.

“The youths in the community as well as other age groups will also continue to render their support to the present administration in the state in its drive at transforming the state,” he said.

As a way of overcoming the current hardship in the country, the Onijan suggested that government-at-all-levels should focus more on the development of cottage industries.

He said that this was the only way the problem of unemployment that had become rampant among the youths of the country could be tackled.

The traditional ruler also admonished youths in the country to engage more in Agriculture, as a way of tackling the problem of hunger and unemployment ravaging the country.

Speaking on his coronation anniversary slated to hold on Saturday Oct. 7, the first class traditional ruler said the event would be attended by eminent Nigerians and other traditional rulers within and outside the State.

He said the event would feature giving of honorary and traditional chieftaincy titles to several individuals who had contributed to the development of the community, Ekiti State and the country at large.

Oba Aladesuyi, noted that among the various developments that had occurred in the community since he ascended the throne in the last one year, the most memorable are peace, harmony and stability.

He lauded the security in the community, establishment of Cargo Airport and knowledge zone by the state government among others.

The traditional ruler reiterated the readiness of the people of his community to cooperate with the government in establishing more projects in the area.

He urged Nigerians to continue to embrace peace and be patient with the government.