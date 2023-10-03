Open letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun: Concerns Regarding the Arrest and Subsequent Release of Mr. Wale Adedayo, Ex-LG Chairman,  Ijebu-East

His Excellency,

Prince Dapo Abiodun,

Executive Governor of Ogun State,

Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun,

We trust this message finds you well. Open Alliance, a coalition of civil society organizations working to improve openness and accountability in government, is writing to convey our concerns regarding the arrest and recent removal of Mr. Wale Adedayo, the former Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area, Ogun State, from office. He was arrested on Monday, 25 September 2023, based on a petition written against him by the Ogun state government after being impeached on September 16, and we feel compelled to voice our concerns.

In a democratic setting, his arrest and impeachment based on allegations of misappropriation towards your office is tyrannical. Your actions and inactions in responding to the allegations have drawn significant public attention. As an elected public servant in a democratic setting, Nigerians expect you to understand the polity in understanding that democracy does not allow room for victimization and blatant disregard for the rule of law.

A monarchical system of government describes you as an elected officer, not a ruler. Administrators in local governments should not be subject to your whims and caprices or made to demean themselves before being allowed to serve their communities.

At Open Alliance, we urge you to proceed with caution and uphold the principles of democratic governance because where the rule of law is not upheld, chaos lurks. Mr. Adedayo’s allegations against your administration, especially concerning the alleged misuse of funds meant for local councils, are severe and should be addressed openly. The Nigerian constitution allows freedom of expression and the right to criticize government actions as fundamental rights. To uphold this constitution by which you were sown into office to serve the people of Ogun state, it is, therefore, crucial to ensure individuals can voice concerns without fear of reprisal from the government of the day.

In light of the above, Open Alliance, which is at the forefront of ensuring that government actions are transparent, fair, and in the best interest of the Nigerian people, acknowledges Adedayo’s actions as legal and permissible and demands his release from detention, and reinstatement per democratic principles. Addressing concerns openly and ensuring citizens can express themselves freely will benefit Ogun State’s development.

We appreciate your attention to this matter and hope for a swift and just resolution.

Thank you for your consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa,

National Coordinator,

Open Alliance.

iyanu@budgit.org