Epetedo indigenes call for peace, social cohesion as they stage endurance trek

Epetedo indigenes of Lagos Island have called on all stakeholders in Lagos to make conscious efforts to sustain and strengthen social cohesion and pervasive peace for which Lagos has been known over the years.

Making this appeal on Sunday, September 19 was the leader of the Epetedo indigenes of Lagos Island, Alhaji Maroof-deen Babatunde Oshodi during a recent community walk.

Alhaji Babatunde noted that the walk was the commencement of this year’s edition of the annual commemoration of the 161 years of the prestigious Epetedo Community on its present site on the Lagos Island.

According to the leader, the Epetedo Community of the Lagos Island as one of the oldest on the Lagos Island is one that has maintained peaceful co-habitation with the rest of their neighbours in the 161 years it has been on the island. “It is therefore a thing of pride for us a large, happy family to stage a long walk through our traditional terrain and a little beyond to remind the world of our history and cherished values which have endured through generations”.

READ ALSO:

NDLEA planning alternative development to illicit drug production – Marwa

Open letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun: Concerns Regarding the Arrest and Subsequent Release of Mr. Wale Adedayo, Ex-LG Chairman, Ijebu-East

Lagos taskforce embarks on sustenance operations on Lekki coastal road

Alhaji Oshodi recalled that the walk has become so popular that this year, the young and the old, male and female, trooped out in their hundreds to participate to the glory of the entire family.

“The walk started from Adeniji-Adele Road by Phase 4 Gate through Oshodi Street, Tokunboh, Oil Mill, Ganiu Smith, Campbell and Broad Streets. It continued through Outer Marina, Bar Beach, Akin Adesola all the way to Awolowo Road including Onikan where the participants met the convoy of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The walk stretched on to Igbosere, Lewis, Beecroft, Rasak Okoya, Freeman and Gambari streets.

“The high number of participants strongly showed the strong bond among the 21 compounds that make up the Epetedo Community since the triumphant return of our ancestor, Warrior Oshodi from Epe, together with his ally, Oba Kosoko” Hon Nosiru-deen Adegboyega Oshodi, secretary of the community added.

Other notables who participated in the walk included the Secretary of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, Hon. Ganiu Demola-Seriki, Councillors of Lagos Island East LCDA, Managing Director of Moonshine Hotels, Muda Odetunde; leaders and members of Epetedo United Youth Movement as well as members of Omo Epetedo Forum.