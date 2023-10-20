Trader jailed three months for stealing electrical wires

An Area Court in Jos, the Plateau State Friday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Sani Mohammed to three months imprisonment for stealing electrical wires worth N840,000.

The judge Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Mohammed after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave him an option to pay N20,000 as fine.

He also ordered him to pay N700,000 as compensation to the complainant and in default to serve another one year in prison.

ALSO READ:

Businessman jailed three months for stealing policeman’s cellphone

Truck’s brake failure leads to woman’s death in Onitsha

Just in: Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco dies at 42

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Monday Dabit told the Court that the case was reported on August 10, at the “A” Division police station by one Christiana Adeyale, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict broke into the school building with the help of his friends, now at large, stole the electrical wires.

Dabit said that the offence contravened the provisions of Plateau State Penal Code.