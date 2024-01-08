Tough question my husband asked me, my response — Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has revealed a tough question her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, asked her and how she responded.
The actress disclosed this development on her Instagram page, adding that her response amused her husband.
Daniels said Nwoko asked her if she would have married him if he was a mechanic.
Also Read
- Humanitarian Affairs Ministry Driver, others get N2.5m to fly to Kogi
- Breaking: Ex-Humanitarian Affairs Minister arrives at EFCC office
- Group demands justice for murdered civil servant in Yobe
- Commercial motorcyclists’ union faults Delta’s plan to create new body
- Nadia Buari welcomes fifth child
She wrote: “Small gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’
“I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car?’
“Dim idiegwu.”