Tonto Dikeh: Why I will definitely reduce my bum bum + Video, photo

Tonto Dikeh: Why I will definitely reduce my bum bum

Prominent Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said she will definitely reduce her backside.

The actress offered the explanation in a post on her Insta Post over the weekend, notifying her hospital that it is a must.

Dikeh said this after she came second in a race for parents at the school of her son, King Andre.

She said: said: “I am many things but most importantly I am an intense intentional mummy…

“So grateful to be able to always represent my Baby…

“No, we didn’t win but we came 2nd. 

“Congratulations mummy Andre (the lady in pink) on your Win @realign_aesthetic_clinic we are definitely reducing this bum bum because I don’t understand why e Dey heavy me lmaooo.”

