Tonto Dikeh: Why I will definitely reduce my bum bum + Video, photo

Prominent Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said she will definitely reduce her backside.

The actress offered the explanation in a post on her Insta Post over the weekend, notifying her hospital that it is a must.

Dikeh said this after she came second in a race for parents at the school of her son, King Andre.

She said: said: “I am many things but most importantly I am an intense intentional mummy…

“So grateful to be able to always represent my Baby…

Also Read:

“No, we didn’t win but we came 2nd.

“Congratulations mummy Andre (the lady in pink) on your Win @realign_aesthetic_clinic we are definitely reducing this bum bum because I don’t understand why e Dey heavy me lmaooo.”

Despite complaint of big backside, Tonto Dikeh comes second in race at son's school



DNA Test I Ooni of Ife I Jerusalem I Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/guxrj1mBCG — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) March 24, 2024