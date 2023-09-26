Tonto Dike attacks Tunde Bakare over comment on Mohbad + Video

Former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, has attacked the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his comment on Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The former actress spoke a day after Pastor Bakare delivered a sermon on Sunday in London, United Kingdom.

Bakare, who spoke at the second an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, a United Kingdom-based church, said: “My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad.

“How many of you know Mohbad?

“The Nigerian artiste who died at 27?

“Mohbad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you.

“Is Mohbad a good name?

“Mohbad.”

Reacting, Dikeh told Bakare to face his calling.

She called him out for not speaking when there are issues concerning his fellow pastors.