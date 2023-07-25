Tinubu will submit ministerial list to Senate in 48 hours – Senate Leader

828 828

The Leader of the Senate, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele on Tuesday hinted that the much awaited ministerial list will be presented to the Senate in the next 48 hours by President Bola Tinubu

Bamidele dropped the hint while thanking dignitaries that attended his 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation at the Yar:Adua center in Abuja .

The Senate Leader said that President Tinubu told him that he would not be available for the event because of the correspondence that will come to Senate in next 48 hours .

He said, “Let me tell you and you must encourage I need to make myself unavailable for the next 48 hours because a correspondence must come to the Senate, a very crucial correspondence

“So Mr President prayed for me. We should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for me to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say yes…this is uncommon and join us to pray for Mr President. He needed to be away from any kind of influence.”