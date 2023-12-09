Tinubu rejoices with Senate President Akpabio at 61

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on his 61st birthday.

This was contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

In the statement on Friday in Abuja, Tinubu described Akpabio as a political leader whose antecedents and achievements continued to attract recognition at home and abroad.

He affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45 after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

He appreciated the loyalty, dedication and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices.

The President said Akpabio’s achievements was most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom State into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.

As the Senate President turns 61 on Saturday, Tinubu wished the Chairman of the National Assembly, whose service to the nation continued to inspire patriotism, many happy returns.

The President prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless Senator Akpabio and his family.