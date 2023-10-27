Tinubu greets Justice Ayoola at 90

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, renowned jurist and retired Supreme Court justice, on his 90th birthday.

Tinubu’s greeting is contained in a press release signed by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale, a Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity described the foremost retired justice as a trailblazer and a fine example of integrity and honour in Justice Nigeria’s judiciary.

“Justice Ayoola is among the pace-setters of the Nigerian judiciary. He is renowned for his discipline, diligence, honour, and unwavering integrity.

“He is one of those distinguished jurists whose hard work, brilliance, fortitude, and patriotism built and strengthened the Nigerian judiciary,” the President said.

President Tinubu wished the foremost justice many more years in good health.

Justice Ayoola retired from the Supreme Court in 2003. He had served as the Chief Justice of the Gambia from 1983 to 1992 and was Vice President of the World Judges Association in 1991.