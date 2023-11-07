Tinubu appoints three new NUPRC Executive Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.

Ngelal appointees and their positions in a statement as Bashir Indabawa representing the North West as the Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management; Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu from the South East as the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration (Redeployed); Enorense Amadasu, from the South South, as the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Babajide Fasina, of the South West, as the Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning.

He added: “The President approves this reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.”