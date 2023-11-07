Ex-Gov Obiano greets industrialist, Cletus Ibeto, at 71

The immediate past Governor of Anambra Chief Willie Obiano, has congratulated Chief Cletus Ibeto, an Nnewi born industrialist and philanthropist on his 71st birthday.

Obiano’s message is contained in a statement by his publicist, Tony Nezianya.

He stated that birthday was a remarkable milestone in his life’s journey, and that he was honoured to be part of the celebration.

Obiano said that Ibeto’s achievements as a business mogul and philanthropist were widely known and respected, noting that they were reflections of his unwavering commitment and determination.

He said the industrialists’ had made great contributions that impacted humanity positively and also uplifted the lives of countless people.

According to him, your philanthropic endeavours have touched the lives of many, and your dedication to making a difference is truly inspiring.

He said: “As a proud Anedo son, your accomplishments not only bring pride to your community but also serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the younger generation.

“Your success serves as a reminder that with hard work, resilience, and a noble heart, one can achieve greatness and positively influence the lives of others.

“On this special day, I wish you joy, good health, and continued success in all your future endeavours. May each passing year bring you more wisdom, happiness, and fulfilment.

“Once again, congratulations on reaching this milestone, Chief Cletus Ibeto. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones”.