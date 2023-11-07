ASUU provides succour to 250 IDPs in Sokoto

A total of 250 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Sokoto State received vital assistance in the form of food supplies from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) Chapter.

The distribution took place at the Kasuwar Daji IDP Camp in the state’s capital on Tuesday.

ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, emphasised that the initiative was part of the association’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable and the less privileged members of the Nigerian population.

He explained: “This project has been designed for implementation by all our branches, as ASUU members actively contribute to assisting the wider community.”

Osodeke, represented by Prof. Sunday Ighalo, expressed sympathy for the IDPs and urged the authorities to make every effort to facilitate their return to their respective communities.

Prof. Abubakar Sabo, the ASUU Zonal Chairman in Sokoto, stated that the gesture aims to demonstrate solidarity with the IDPs situated in various parts of the state, aligning with the union’s humanitarian principles.

“This action is consistent with our union’s constitution, and similar support has been extended to identified IDPs across the country,” he noted.

Malam Nasiru Kalambaina, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), extended his gratitude to ASUU for their benevolent act.

Kalambaina reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.

Earlier Prof. Nuruddeen Almustapha, ASUU Chairman UDUS Chapter, said that the items to be distributed include: rice, beans, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning and water as part of the union commitment to the less privileged.

He said the union Is looking at its part of corporate responsibilities to help the needy, “as such tax ourselves minimum of N 2,000 for six months which we gathered together in order to fulfil this gesture.”