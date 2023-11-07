Off-Cycle Elections: PDP confident of  winning in Imo, others 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence of winning the Saturday’s Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship election.

PDP Spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said this at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that apart from being PDP strongholds, the party’s governorship candidates in the three states were connected to the people.



Ologunagba said that the PDP had been engaged in very vigorous, issue-based and people-driven campaigns in the three states.

He added that the party’s candidates were standing strong with the people and PDP was sure of coasting to victory on Saturday in the state.

Ologunagba said that in Kogi, the PDP candidate, Sen. Dino Melaiye was leading in the entire state, rendering the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo practically mute.

He said: “In Bayelsa, our party is standing strong with the overwhelming popularity of Gov. Douye Diri, whose achievements have earned him the support of the people and sobriquet, the miracle governor.

“In Imo our candidate Sen. Samuel Anyanwu is leading in the three senatorial zones and the 27 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

“The message of our party and candidate is to make Imo safe again.

“We are set to win overwhelmingly in Imo because of the acceptability of our candidate and party among the people, he is accessible, grassroots politician, humane, understands and connects to the suffering of the people. He has always won election through popular vote, and he will win on Saturday”.

Ologunagba said that the party would not be cowed as it would not allow manipulation of the electoral process in any of the three states.

He said that the party had already trained its polling agents as they were ready to ensure that the votes of the people on Saturday do not only count, but also ensure that the outcomes reflect the wishes of the people.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be neutral in the election, saying people would not accept anything outside their wishes.