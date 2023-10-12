Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

This comes nearly four months after he suspended the erstwhile anti-graft agency chief, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Mr. Olukayode’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read on Thursday.

