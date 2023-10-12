Manager docked for allegedly stealing company’s chemicals worth N33.5m

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a 45-year-old manager, Ejiro Beme, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his company’s chemicals, valued at N33.5 million.

The defendant, who resides at Isolo, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed between February 2022 and May 16, 2023 at Toplist Chemical Limited, Ilasamaja, Lagos.

Akeem said that it was discovered that some drums of caustic soda, nitric acid, hydrated lime and Isopropyl alcohol, all valued at N33.5 million, were missing from the company’s warehouse.

He said that the chemicals belonged to Toplist Chemical Limited, the defendant’s employer.

The prosecutor further stated that the defendant, who was in charge of those chemicals, could not account for them.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 23 for mention.