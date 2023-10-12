Tunde Aina’s ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’ debuts on Netflix

Tunde Aina’s movie: “The Rise of Igbinogun,” has become an instant hit on Netflix.

The Rise of Igbinogun has ranked at the top of Nollywood’s most-watched movies in Nigeria since its release last weekend.

This comes shortly after the success of his other epic movie: “Underbelly,” which topped Amazon Prime’s viewership rankings in Nigeria for several days and remained in the top 10 for over one month.

The Rise of Igbinogun is an epic thriller that tells the story of a young warrior who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons.

The film is a mix of valour, revenge, anger, art, musical folklore and a rich feel of ancient African culture.

As Igbinogun steals from the rich and helps the poor, she must watch out for the king and his guards as well as her own father.

READ ALSO:

Bauchi sacks Wikki Tourists FC interim chairman

Zamfara: 40 die, 1,188 cases of cholera recorded in nine months

Israeli forces continue Gaza Strip bombardment, mass troops on border

Ultimately, this is a story of a young woman embracing her destiny.

Written and directed by Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, the film is a creative and adrenaline-filled ride complete with drama, romance and action.

It features a talented cast, including Enyinna Nwigwe, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ego Nwosu, Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, and delectable Nollywood actress, Bella Salami.

Igbinogun was produced by Aina and Innocent.

Aina says he is “overwhelmed” by the positive response that the film has received.

“I am humbled by the love and appreciation that people have shown for this movie,” he says, adding: “I am glad that people have enjoyed watching it and learned something from it.

“I hope this movie will motivate more Nigerians to embrace their identity and culture and follow their passion.