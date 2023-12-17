Three dead, seven injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Three persons were confirmed dead while seven others sustained injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Conoil filling station axis on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, said this.

Okbe, in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, explained that the incident occurred at 9:23pm and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number: RLG 846 XA, and a trailer marked: JJN 32 YX.

She stated that the accident was caused by speeding, which led to loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.

The FRSC spokesperson added that 18 people, which comprised 16 men and two women, were involved in the accident.

She said that seven persons were injured while three persons died from the crash.

Okpe said that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention and the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

According to her, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has urged motorists to take into consideration this period of high vehicular movement and poor visibility due to weather conditions while driving.

Uga, while condemning speeding by motorists, said: “Common sense speed limit is the best.”