Thoughts and Prayers Are Not Enough: We Need Legislation – By Matthew Ma

“As a Catholic priest who spends many hours each week offering thoughts and prayers, I can’t help but see the tiredness of this phrase in the face of ongoing massacres. As a nation, thoughts, and prayers have become codes for a sentimentalism that is sympathetic to tragedy but apathetic to any transformation. The problem with the thoughts and prayers we offer is manifold. Our thoughts and prayers may be filled with unimaginative thoughts and disembodied prayers.” In one of his notable remarks, Miroslav Volf, a renowned theologian and public intellectual, brought attention to the potential hypocrisy that might arise when we pray for a problem we are not willing to resolve.

According to him, there is something deeply hypocritical about praying for an issue we are unwilling to resolve.

This statement implies that if we pray for something, it is crucial to make a conscious effort to address it to the best of our ability. Failure to do so could indicate a lack of sincerity and, in some cases, may even amount to a disregard for the very thing we are praying for. Volf’s observation encourages us to reflect on the role of prayer in our lives and to consider the relationship between our words and actions concerning the issues we face.

While attempting to verify Volf’s quote, I stumbled upon several news articles that linked the quote to numerous crimes in Nigeria over the past five years. In the light of these events, it is apparent that relying solely on thoughts and prayers is inadequate. The attacks on schools in different States across Nigeria serve as a reminder of the need to take concrete measures to address security challenges in the country. It highlights the discrepancy between praying for peace and stability in Nigeria and taking practical steps to ensure that the country remains a safe place for all its citizens.

As Volf aptly pointed out, the attacks on schools, instead, raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures to protect educational institutions.

Thoughts and prayers are a common phrase frequently used by politicians, particularly in Nigeria, as a condolence after an event, such as a deadly tragedy or mass shooting. The phrase “thoughts and prayers” has faced criticism, particularly when used in relation to murder cases. Those who criticise it argue that merely offering “thoughts and prayers” is insufficient. Instead, it is more practical to implement effective measures that would prevent the illegal possession of weapons.

For example, over the past couple of years, Nigeria has seen a surge in terrorism, with frequent attacks resulting in hundreds of fatalities and abductions. According to tracking data from the Nextier Violent Conflict Database, Zamfara State was the country’s most violent State in 2021, with 848 deaths occurring in 71 incidents. Kaduna and Borno States followed at a distance with 550 and 481 deaths, respectively, while Benue and Niger States also ranked among the top five most violent Nigerian States. These States regularly experience crises such as armed banditry, jihadist insurgency, farmer-herder clashes, and a few cult wars.

The Database also revealed that some incidents led to large-scale kidnappings, with a total of 2,012 people abducted in the top five most violent States during the review period of 2021. During the first half of 2022, Plateau State has unfortunately joined the list of Nigeria’s most violent regions, ranking fifth with 38 incidents resulting in 212 deaths. The State has experienced banditry and a few farmer-herder conflicts. Niger State has seen a rise in banditry, causing it to become the most violent Nigerian State from January to May 2022, compared to its fifth position last year.

In contrast, Benue dropped out of the top five most violent States for the first five months of 2022. The other States that were in the top five most violent States in 2021 have remained there. However, the Nextier Violent Conflict Database reports that troubled States have continued to witness a surge in terror attacks. For instance, Niger State had 322 deaths in 55 incidents in 2021, but between January and May 2022, the State recorded 602 deaths in 50 cases. The Nextier Violent Conflict Database also found that from January to May 2022, the top five most violent States in Nigeria recorded 900 kidnap victims.

While certain States in Nigeria have been identified as the top five most volatile for 2021 and the first five months of 2022, other areas across the country are also experiencing multiple attacks. The Nextier Violent Conflict Database revealed that the northwest and North Central regions are particularly victims.

In other locations, such as South East Nigeria, the security climate has been compromised by violent pro-secession agitators and so-called unknown gunmen. Over a year, consistent violent attacks have occurred, especially in Anambra and Imo States. The unknown gunmen massacre in the Anambra nightclub shooting, once again, has brought us to our knees in anger and grief. As we offer thoughts and prayers, it’s important to note that not all “thoughts and prayers” are created equal. Some lead to transformation. Others lead to a sentimentalised apathy.

We have seen over and over again the way egregious violence can quickly spin communities into a downward spiral of grief and trauma. No one ever believes it could happen to them in the safety of their communal gathering spaces until they find themselves sitting at a graveside, lowering the body of a loved one six feet under.

The Amnesty International report that on December 3, the Nigerian military launched an air strike on a religious gathering at Tudun Biri – a village near Kaduna, northern Nigeria, killing more than 85 civilians in two military air strikes. A second air strike was launched around 30 minutes later, killing dozens, including those who rushed to the scene to rescue victims of the initial strike.

The Nigerian military put out two contradictory explanations. An initial statement by the Nigerian army in Kaduna said the air strike was a mistake. This was followed by another announcement from Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters claiming that suspected bandits had embedded with civilians. The Nigerian military’s recklessness is a result of the governments’ consistent failure to hold them to account for a long list of such atrocities they have committed in Nigeria. These unlawful killings of civilians cannot be swept under the carpet.

As Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered an investigation into the military drone attack that killed 85 people in the village of Tudun Biri, we say that thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need proper legislation to stop this madness from occurring.

While we were trying to unravel the mystery behind the airstrike, a notorious kingpin, Gwaska Dankarami, alongside his gang members, reportedly invaded Zurmi town in Zamfara State and set ablaze four operational vehicles belonging to the military and police. A resident of the area, Mallam Musa Aliyu Zurmi, who confirmed the incident to reporters, said the bandits, numbering hundreds, invaded the town on December 12, carrying sophisticated weapons. They attacked the military base and police divisional headquarters. Four operational vehicles belonging to the military and police were burnt to ashes during the invasion.

In addition, the bandits abducted an unknown number of locals during the assault, causing many residents to flee to nearby areas. Some of the residents expressed their fear and concern, stating that the bandits had previously kidnapped over ten people, including a nursing mother, her husband, and their baby. Zurmi, therefore, requested support from both the federal and Zamfara State governments, as the bandits continue to pose a threat despite the intervention of security forces.

After much contemplation and prayer, I feel compelled to express my discontent and inform others of my dissatisfaction with the current state of our nation. As a Nigerian clergy, I have noticed that our society places great emphasis on religion. It is common for individuals to proclaim their affiliation with either Christianity or Islam proudly.

However, I have observed that for many, their religious beliefs are superficial and do not inform their behavior or values. Despite their professions of faith, their actions most of the times lack morality and compassion, rendering their religious identity hollow. This is not the kind of society that I want to inhabit, nor is it the legacy I want to leave for future generations. Nigeria, a country with a strong religious tradition, may well be one of the most prayerful nations in the world.

This thought occurred to me when I asked that a Nigerian friend pray for Nigeria prior to the February 2023 presidential elections, with the hope of ensuring a smooth and seamless voting process. My friend’s unscripted reply was both informative and thought-provoking. He remarked that Nigerians are renowned for making fervent prayers daily, but sadly, they often act in ways that negate the very essence of their prayers. It seems that in Nigeria, it is a case of “survival of the fittest,” where individuals resort to any means necessary to achieve their objectives, even if it means engaging in unscrupulous behaviour. It is commonplace for Nigerians to make poor political choices and then rely on divine intervention to shield them from the inevitable negative consequences.

A prominent Nigerian influencer once remarked that the electoral process in Nigeria is so sophisticated that the results are often decided long before people even cast their votes. The election result sheets are filled out in advance of the voting process. Furthermore, Nigerians have a robust political support system that arms their followers, with the police often aiding and abetting the wishes of their unruly political masters. Given the current challenges facing Nigeria, Nigerians must recognise the irony of these sobering observations.

While thoughts and prayers are often seen as a way to purify the mind and instil wisdom, recent studies have shown that this may only sometimes be the case. In fact, some research suggests that relying solely on thoughts and prayers can lead to feelings of insanity and confusion rather than clarity and understanding. An oft-quoted remark (frequently attributed to Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin, or another scholar who probably never said it) is that insanity may be defined as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

This has become natural with thoughts and prayers. Every day, we go without considering that prayer is an action toward a new way of seeing reality. We have taken a phrase that ought to be a catalyst for a new social imagination and have domesticated it to the sanctioning of the status quo. Related to this, David Fitch offers (what most might see as provocative and unrealistic) a way that requires a new way of thinking.

He writes: Before guns get tossed into the ideology machine, let Christians and every church commit to rid ourselves of our weapons, and then let’s save to vote against any person running for office who refuses to partake in the gun legislation. This is a time for witnessing and then pushing the government to legislate a preservatory act of justice. Most will dismiss this as a strategy to take away one’s right to bear arms. Others will see it through a lens of fear, believing these strips the “good people” from killing the “bad people” in the event of a mass shooting. Whatever the conclusion we come to, this reifies the current state of things. We need thoughts and prayers that help to offer a new way of thinking – not based on fear but based on possibility. Brueggemann gets to this when he writes: The task of prophetic ministry is to nurture, nourish, and evoke a consciousness and perception alternative to the consciousness and perception of the dominant culture around us. The Prophetic Imagination. This is what true thoughts and prayers are meant to produce in us.

The act of offering thoughts and prayers, while well-intentioned, does not fully acknowledge the impact and influence of powerful forces at work in the world. Prayer is a reminder that the presence of God in our lives can bring hope and renewal, even in the midst of tragedy. It is a powerful tool that allows us to resist feelings of hopelessness and discouragement. By turning to prayer, we can combat the temptation to rely solely on our own strength and resources.

In reflecting on the recent bank robbery tragedy that killed policemen, women, and civilians in Otukpo Benue State, we are reminded that there is more to thoughts and prayers. It is often observed that some politicians are hesitant to endorse substantial legislation, and this hesitancy can be attributed to the strong influence of certain ideologies and beliefs that are deeply entrenched in our culture. Mass shootings are not solely the result of mental illness but rather a symptom of a broader cultural problem that must be addressed.

Beneath the surface of violent and idolatrous behaviour lies a more profound force at play. Through prayer, we are reminded that the root cause of confusion and resistance to change is more profound than we may realise. To truly address these issues, we need to listen to the words of Walter Wink and actively identify, expose, and confront the underlying powers and principalities through the gospel. The gospel is a message of hope that reveals the false gods and ideologies that have kept us bound to violence in both insidious and overt ways. Until our thoughts and prayers lead us to confront the more incredible spiritual and structural evil at work, we will only be treating the symptoms of the problem rather than addressing the root cause.

Our contemporary use of “thoughts and prayers” often lacks engagement, which is problematic. As a Christian, prayer is multidimensional and requires a certain level of engagement. Unfortunately, the phrase “thoughts and prayers” can reinforce a privatised, individualistic spirituality, allowing us to remain comfortably disengaged. In reality, thoughts and prayers should move us towards a commitment to the common good of all.

Frederick Douglas, a prominent American abolitionist, once stated: “I prayed for twenty years but received no answer until I prayed with my legs.” This quote is a testament to the power of taking action towards one’s goals rather than just hoping for change. The quote is often cited as an inspiration to those who seek to make a difference in the world. The statement from Douglas means that we must learn more about the issues, use our vote to redirect the current trajectory of our government and engage in civil discourse with others. The unknown gunmen epidemic in our country is multifaceted and polarising, calling for a fresh look at our thoughts and prayers. Until we do so, we risk perpetuating a depressing reality in the name of God.

Criminals are determined on making Nigeria ungovernable with the diverse methods being used to smuggle firearms into the country. The country is currently battling insurgents, killer herders, robbers, kidnappers, and bandits using sophisticated weapons to cause mayhem across states in the nation. The security agents have been able to bust some of the gangs and their methods of smuggling firearms into the country while others have escaped their eagle eyes.

There are viral videos of the arrested criminals documenting the strange techniques adopted to smuggle in weapons. In one of the videos, one of the soldiers who apprehended a group of men transporting guns using motorcycles unveiled how criminals hide their weapons in motorcycles. At first the motorcycles looked normal, like others used for commercial activities.

However, upon scrutiny, the soldiers discovered that the special bikes were reconstructed to transport guns and ammunition undetected across States and within Nigerian cities. With experience, the soldiers pulled off the seat of one of the bikes and, after that, used a hammer, a screwdriver, and scissors to rip it apart. They removed nails used by the criminals to hold the bike seat and opened it. What they discovered inside were an AK-47 rifle and a fully loaded magazine. The soldiers were surprised by the criminals’ ingenuity in concealing the firearms. Covering firearms in bike seats is one of the ways criminals have adopted to escape the prying eyes of security agents.

Firearm concealment tactics vary from one criminal group to another. In fact, criminally-minded Nigerians continue to change techniques to beat the scrutiny of security agents around the country. In another viral video a few years ago, five members of a trans-border robbery gang were arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force along the Nigeria-Benin Republic border. Hidden under the seats of their motorcycles were AK-47 rifles together with two magazines fully loaded with 60 rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects, while confessing, said they were responsible for multiple car-snatching operations and other armed robbery attacks along the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, and they carried out operations disguised as commercial motorcycle operators. This ingenious method of concealing guns is not new. There are plenty of others uncovered by security agents on patrols in different parts of the country. Some of the techniques are subtle, while others are bizarre and mind-boggling.

For example, a robbery suspect named Nelson Yakubu employed a unique method to transport his guns undetected across different states in Nigeria. In a confession video recorded by the police, Yakubu demonstrated how he and his team concealed their AK-47 rifles and ammunition between the car’s bonnet, windscreen, and engine compartment. This way, they could pass police checkpoints without getting caught. Yakubu claimed that the police had no idea that guns could be hidden in such areas, allowing them to move in and out of different states with ease.

Unfortunately, this method is not new, and authorities have intercepted multiple shipments of hidden firearms in the past. For instance, in 2020, the Nigeria Customs Service seized 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges hidden under bags of rice in a suspicious-looking truck. Similarly, in 2017, the NCS intercepted a car carrying 661 rifles disguised as “steel doors” and another shipment of 1,100 pump-action rifles hidden in wash hand basins. In May of the same year, 440 arms were also found cleverly hidden in a container at the Tin Can Island ports. It’s a sobering reminder of the lengths that criminals will go to obtain and transport deadly weapons.

These kinds of criminal acts haven’t started recently. In 2003, members of the NCS special anti-smuggling squad intercepted a lorry carrying illegal goods. On sighting them, the smugglers abandoned the truck and fled into the bush along Lagos and Benin City roads. Searching the lorry, they discovered that 170,000 live bullets were hidden under empty cartons of beer and heaps of charcoal, which were smuggled into Nigeria through the Atlantic coast near Lagos from an unnamed neighbouring West African country. For residents in States across the nation, the proliferation of firearms is a cause for concern.

A resident in the Mushin area of Lagos State, Adebimpe Ogundipe, noted that guns were commonplace in the State. She said some hoodlums in the Mushin area used guns ostensibly bought by some politicians during electioneering. The guns are used to help the politicians win elections, and afterward, the hoodlums keep the guns, which they now use to terrorise residents. The situation is the same in several areas of the country. Ogundipe added: “These days, when there’s unrest in the area, you just see young boys pull out guns from their bags and start shooting. Even with all the police checkpoints around, I wonder how they successfully move about without getting arrested.”

Sunday, Igbokwe, a trader in the Oshodi market in Lagos State, said he had seen how some criminals concealed guns around the area. He said in 2019, during a clash between some cult groups in Oshodi, he witnessed how some boys majestically walked into some shops and brought out guns.

Helen Ogunbiyi, another trader in the State, expressed worry about how easily hoodlums in the Oshodi area had access to firearms. She said there were days when one would see boys carrying bags and walking boldly without knowing what they had in them. Ogunbiyi stated: “Not until there is a clash, you might never know what is in the bags. It is shocking how the police have yet to uncover the gangs. During one of the many cult clashes in Oshodi, one of the cultists whom a rival group ambushed brought a gun out of his bag and started shooting at them. Looking at him, you would not even know he had a gun.’’

Rachael Eze, a resident in the Aguda area of Lagos, expressed fears over what she described as gun use in the neighbourhood during cult clashes. She said the Aguda area, especially the part connecting to Ijesha, experiences cult clashes every year. For her, it is a common occurrence for cultists to fight each other using guns and other dangerous weapons. Eze is, however, surprised that no lasting solution has been found to check the bold use of firearms in the area. She said every day, she lives in fear, not knowing if there might be another fight between rival cult groups. She noted that as they had perfected ways to move about freely with their guns, she did not see an end in sight for the reign of terror. The question remains: Is it appropriate for citizens to bear firearms to protect their lives and properties?

In February of 2022, a bill, titled: “The Firearms Act Cap F28 LFN (Amendment) Bill 2022 (SB. 889),” was introduced on the first floor of the Senate. This bill was aimed at tightening firearms control and bringing Nigeria in line with global best practices, thereby addressing some of the security challenges currently facing the country. The bill seeks to reduce the use of small arms, specifically those that are capable of inflicting the most significant damage and those that are easily concealed.

Additionally, it aims to restrict access to firearms for specific individuals, such as those with a criminal record or those who are at risk of harming themselves or others. This bill represents a step in the right direction towards reducing the circulation of firearms in Nigeria, which will ultimately result in saving the lives and properties of its citizens. However, the current status of the bill remains unknown.

The increase in mortality rates and widespread violence throughout Nigeria demands action. Specifically, increased efforts must be made in combat operations within the northwest and North Central zones to combat the rising threat of banditry. With similar conditions in neighbouring states, the possibility of spill-over conflicts is a looming concern. In response, a specialised force with specific training, intelligence, and structure can be established. This is necessary because Nigeria’s security infrastructure was not designed to handle unconventional warfare.

A specialised force would address this gap, which is one of the reasons supporting the call for mercenaries. In order to effectively address the issue of armed violence in Nigeria, it is crucial to address both the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and the regulation of border entry points.

Former Minister of Interior Abba Moro revealed that Nigeria has a total of 84 official entry points, as well as over 1,499 unofficial entry routes. This means that while some measures have been taken to regulate known entry points, illegal entry points remain accessible to smugglers, arms dealers, and armed groups. This fact was recently reaffirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 19th, 2021, when he stated that despite a year-long border closure, the country has been unsuccessful in preventing the illegal inflow of arms and ammunition.

Engaging in deep reflection and prayer can help sharpen our moral compass and open our eyes to our responsibilities, shortcomings, and interconnectedness. The famous serenity prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr: “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” is equally applicable to the political realm.

To adequately address firearm issues, we need effective legislation that can guide us in distinguishing situations that require acceptance and those that call for action. When acts of violence become commonplace, such as in the case of unknown gunmen in Nigeria, we cannot simply rely on prayer for peace; we must take action to bring about change.

Only by implementing effective policies and holding ourselves and others accountable can we foster a culture of sincere mourning and genuine responsibility. Therefore, in the wake of increasing incidents of violence and tragedies, it has become more evident than ever that relying solely on thoughts and prayers is not enough. While such acts provide emotional support, we need concrete and practical solutions in the form of legislation to tackle the root causes of these issues. It is high time that we take action by implementing policies and laws that address the complex problems of gun control, mental health, and societal ills. Only then can we create a safer and more secure world for all.

. Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.