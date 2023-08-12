There’s plot to ensure Kanu dies in DSS custody — Simon Ekpa

Finland-based lawyer, Simon Ekpa, has said the latest plot against the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, dies in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Ekpa, who was disowned by the proscribed body last week, stated this position in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the Doctors taking care of Kanu had fled Nigeria as his health continues to deteriorate.

Ekpa, who was disowned as a member of the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, tweeted: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu doctors flee from Nigeria as the health deteriorate.

“I call on Biafrans to stand very strong and pray for our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while we intensify our efforts in the coming weeks.