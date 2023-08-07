Teni becomes Spotify’s EQUAL Africa artiste for August

Spotify, an online music streaming service, says Nigerian songwriter, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, is its EQUAL Africa artiste for August.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Okumu said since Teni’s arrival on the Nigerian music scene, the award winning songwriter, singer, performer, actress and social media sensation had become one of the most sought after names in the African music sphere.

According to her, this recognition comes as part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and equality in the music industry and celebrating talented female artistes from diverse backgrounds.

She said: “We are delighted to have Teni as our EQUAL Africa programme ambassador for August.

“The uniqueness of her music, dedication to her craft and growing fandom truly spotlights her as an inspiration in the African music scene.

“Celebrating Teni and her musical journey definitely aligns with our commitment to recognising the unique experiences of female artistes through their music; from all corners of the continent.

“Teni’s selection as EQUAL Africa ambassador further solidifies her position as one of Africa’s leading musical talents.”

According to Okumu, Teni as an EQUAL Africa artiste will be featured prominently on the Spotify platform.

She said this would offer her fans and music enthusiasts across the globe the opportunity to delve into her rich musical catalogue, gaining a deeper appreciation for her exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry.

She noted that Teni, who is fondly referred to by fans as Makanaki or Sugar Mummy, is highly versatile and effortlessly moves across genres from Afrobeats, Pop, RnB and more.

Okumu said Teni’s music is influenced by King Wasiu Ayinde, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Osita Osadebe and Dolly Parton.

In her response, Teni said: “To be honest, it is not easy but thanks to initiatives like the EQUAL Africa programme which helps to spotlight more female talents.

“We can make more progress.

“I would keep using my platform to push and make space for opportunities like these to help more female talents to thrive.”

Teni’s infectious energy, unique vocal prowess, and captivating melodies have earned her numerous nominations and awards both home and abroad.