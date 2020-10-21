A 32-year-old technician, Mohammed Aminu, was re-arraigned in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Gwagwalda, FCT, for allegedly giving false information.

The police charged Aminu with giving false information.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant came to Kwali police station on July 27 and reported that he was attacked and robbed of N30,000.

Yakubu said that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have misled the police and Bako vigilante group.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Section 178 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until November 16 for hearing.