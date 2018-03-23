TCN not responsible for persistent power outage in Kaduna – Official

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Friday announced that the upgrading of its transmission lines in Kaduna State was not the cause of persistent power outages in the city.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement.

She said TCN was not carrying out maintenance work as alleged in some quarters but was upgrading its Mando–Kakuri transmission lines from 80MW to 240MW.

The general manager said the upgrade was to significantly improve power supply to Kaduna and its environs.

According to her, the transmission lines upgrade is carried out only on weekends, the TCN is not responsible for any outage beyond the period.

Mbah said the TCN’s decision to undertake upgrade of the transmission lines on weekends was to reduce inconvenience to electricity customers.

She said the upgrade could cause power supply interruption to only electricity customers in Kaduna South during the weekends for nine hours.

She said doubling of the transformer capacity of Kaduna town transmission station from 120MVA to 240MVA, in line with its grid expansion plan resulted in the upgrade of the lines.

She said: “On completion, there would be increased electricity supply to Kaduna State through the Mando-Kakuri transmission line.’’

Mbah said the upgrade of the transmission line was the only way the impact of the two additional new 60MVA power transformers could be felt by electricity consumers in Kaduna.

According to her, TCN is committed to the execution of its grid expansion plan, in line with Federal Government’s policy on incremental power.

She explained: “The Mando-Kakuri transmission lines upgrade in Kaduna is an integral part of this process and when completed, it will boost power transmission capacity to distribution load centres supplying power to Kaduna South.’’