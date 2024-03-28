Tayo Ayinde withdraws suit against Gani Adams, restates commitment to peace

Chief of Staff to the Lagos state governor, Tayo Ayinde, on Wednesday, withdrew the legal action against the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

Ayinde’s new move was contained in a letter by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide- Fusika (SAN), stating the reasons for the action.

He said: “Kindly assure your client that my client appreciates the fact that the public office he holds and his conduct in it is liable to scrutiny and criticisms by any and every member of the public that feels ill- served by any act or commission or omission by him in that office.

“While he will not hold anyone in grudge for exercising that right, it is his reasonable expectation that anyone doing so abides by truth, fairness and paramountcy of public interest”.

Reacting to the development, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in another letter by his lawyer dated 27 March, Barrister, Oluwole Kehinde, said Ayinde’s decision to drop his claim against Iba Gani Adams was well – noted and valued.

Recall that Ayinde and Iba Adams had been enmeshed in a legal squabble over a controversial audio voice note allegedly released to the media by the Yoruba nation self- acclaimed activist, Sunday Adeyemo,also known as Igboho, which according to Adams had been distorted in order to tarnish his image.