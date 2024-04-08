Suspected ritualists nabbed with gallon of human blood from ‘slaughtered’ 80-year-old

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a nine-man gang of suspected ritualists with one full jerry can of human blood.

It said the suspected ritualists, who were arrested at a cemetery, identified themselves as members of Neo Black Movement.

They were arrested at a cemetery in Dutsen Abba Ward along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansur Hussaini, confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Hussaini, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said their arrest followed a tip-off that some people were sighted at the cemetery.

The Saye Lowcost Police Division, which responded to the tip-off, arrested Samson Ezekiel (32), Samuel Francis (27), Usman Nura (34), Gabriel Sheba (23), Haruna Sa’id (37), Bala Lukman (27) and Jabir Rilwan (37).

They were arrested for alleged involvement in ritual activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “A search was conducted on their vehicle, a Lexus sedan, with registration number RSH 712 CW, where two locally made pistols, one Beretta pistol, two jacket knives, two calabashes and a jerry can, full of human blood were recovered.”

Hussaini said the suspected ritualists, comprising new and old members, were apprehended while initiating the new members.

He said the gang confessed to getting the human blood after slaughtering an aged man and disposing of his body around Jaji Military Cantonment in neighbouring Igabi Local Government Area.

The suspects also confessed that the man’s vital body parts were dismembered, but taken away by another gang, which came from Kaduna.

The PPRO said that two other suspects were apprehended by the locals at ABU Congo Conference Hotels, along old Jos Road.

They were identified as Austin Ifinju from Ondo State, 28, and a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Aliyu Ali Yahaya, 24, a resident of Hadu Nasko Road, Abuja.