Surviving daughter hospitalised as generator fumes kill mother, son in Delta

The Delta State Police command has issued a stern warning to the public about the dangers of being exposed to generator fumes.

Speaking against the backdrop of an incident in which a mother and son lost their lives while using a generator inside their house during rainfall, the command enjoined the public to be careful, noting that generator emission is hazardous to their health.

This was contained in a statement signed and shared on X by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday

According to the statement, the mother and son died two days ago in Asaba, the state capital while the daughter is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

It read, “Generator fumes are dangerous. It kills!!!

“A mother and son died in Asaba two days ago while her daughter is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“What happened? While the generator was working, it started raining, so they moved the generator somewhere inside the house and continued using it.

Also Read

“Unfortunately, they slept off, and that was how they died of suspected generator emissions(carbon monoxide), and her daughter was rushed to the hospital.

“This is not the first time we have recorded this incident in Delta. it’s important we know, learn, and educate others”