Surajkund: Gov. Oyebanji hails Ekiti State performing firm

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has hailed members and officials of the Ekiti State Performing Company, that represented Nigeria at the just concluded Surajkund International Arts and Crafts Festival in India.



The team led the host country India and Uganda to emerge top in performance content among the 56 countries that participated in the two-week festival, which is considered the biggest arts and culture festival in the world.



Governor Oyebanji in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, lauded the Ekiti State Performing Company’s superlative performances at the international festival, which he said has further confirmed the troupe as a force to reckon with at national and international levels.



The Governor said he was not surprised at the exploits of the team at the international festival giving the series of exemplary performances they have recorded in recent past. These, he said, included second position at NAFEST 2020 in Jos; first position at NAFEST 2021 and third position at NAFEST 2022 in Lagos; as well as several other awards and recognitions they have recorded since their repositioning under the leadership of Prof Ojo Bakare, immediate past Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, whom the Governor described as one of the best hands in the industry.

“Congratulations on your exploits. We hope that this experience will encourage you to do more for our dear state and country,” the Governor added