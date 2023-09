Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has moved to Saudi Arabia side, Al-Ittihad Ladies, from Leicester City.

The Falcons star was unveiled as a new Al-Ittihad signing.

Moroccan midfielder Salma Amani also joined the club.

The duo join the likes of Rita Chikwelu in the league.

Chikwelu recently joined Al-Shabab FC.