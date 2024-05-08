Sultan tasks Muslims to look for new moon

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Muslims Ummah to start looking for new moon of Zulqa’ada from Wednesday, May 8, which is equivalent to 29th Shawwal 1445 AH.

The call was contained in a statement issued in Sokoto by Chairman, Sultanate Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The statement added that Muslims are to report the sighting to the nearest District Head for onward communication to the sultanate council.

“This is to inform the Muslims Ummah that Wednesday, 8th May, 2024 which is equivalent to 29th day of Shawwal 1445 AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Zulqa’ada 1445 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Zulqa’ada 1445 on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest village or district head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR , the Sultan of Sokoto,” the statement disclosed.