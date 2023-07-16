Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new moon of Muharram

828 828

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Muharram from Monday.

The Sultan, also the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, gave the directive in a statement.

The statement was issued by the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday July 17, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Qadah 1444 AH (Islamic Calender) shall be the day to look for the new moon of Muharram 1445 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Muharram 1445 AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan prayed Allah to help all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and identified as one of the four sacred months of the year.