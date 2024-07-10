Sultan congratulates new Olubadan on coronation

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has congratulated the new Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin, on his coronation and presentation of Staff of Office by the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Friday July 12, 2024.

Sultan Abubakar is also President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic.

He noted that Ibadan, as a strategically self-regulated kingdom of historical warriors yet very hospitable people, requires in its sequence successive royal leadership to keep its tempo of growth and development, hence his conviction that Oba is the one fitted to the throne at this time.

He applauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his continued respect for traditional institution thus ensuring that any action that his government would take on same must be one that is devoid of doubt and capable of winning the hearts of the people as traditions demand.

In a statement by Media Team of the Sultan on Wednesday July 10, 2024, he saluted the good people of Ibadan Land on the coronation of their new Oba, while reiterating his commitment to use his chairmanship of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria co-chaired by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, to continue to mobilise for peace, unity, harmony and progress among all Nigerians across the various religious and ethnic backgrounds.

To the new Olubadan, “On behalf of myself, the Usmaniyyah Throne of Sokoto Caliphate and all traditional rulers of Nigeria, I wish you a healthy and very impactful reign in life,” the Sultan prayed.

