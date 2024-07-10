AUN offers scholarships to celebrate 20th anniversary

The American University of Nigeria, Yola, is offering tuition scholarships to young students in Nigeria and other African countries in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The university administration announced this on Wednesday.

It said that the scholarship awards reaffirm the institution’s commitment to offering quality education to deserving students, regardless of their economic or social background.

Under the scholarship terms, incoming students will receive tuition fee discounts ranging from 10% to 50%, depending on the programme they enrol in. The programmes in Nursing, and Public Health and Engineering – Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, and Telecommunications Engineering, are offering the most substantial discounts.

President of AUN, Dr. DeWayne P. Frazier, described the scholarships as a welcome development that aims at motivating young Nigerians to choose to earn their first degree in their home country before seeking to further their education abroad, adding that AUN offers the same quality global education as obtained overseas at a fraction of the cost.

President Frazier also stated that it is a further gesture of appreciation to the many AUN parents and alumni whose faith and belief in the university’s philosophy have become its most valuable assets.

“We are thrilled to offer the new 20th Anniversary Tuition Scholarships in celebration of the two decades of the American University of Nigeria. These scholarships aim at recognizing the outstanding achievements of our students as well as bolstering opportunities for more enrolment across the nation and the African Continent. We are urging students to take advantage of this new program as there will never be a time that the university fees are this competitively priced. Help us celebrate our 20th Anniversary at AUN!”.

Dr. Frazier said the scholarships will also alleviate some of the hardships AUN parents face, some of whom have many members of their family attending the university. In particular, the fields of Nursing, Public Health, and Engineering have been highlighted to boost enrollment by students in the local communities and address the shortage of skilled professionals in these vital areas in the northeast region, which faces numerous socioeconomic challenges as it emerges from the aftermath of a decade-long insurgency.

Additionally, the university is bridging the manpower gap by launching a STEM initiative for senior secondary schools in Adamawa State, aiming to foster greater interest among students in science, technology, and the health sciences.

Founded in 2003 by former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Africa’s first Development University, the American University of Nigeria was established to identify and educate the brightest students from Nigeria and other African countries. AUN commenced its academic activities in 2004 and welcomed its first class in 2005. It currently offers 33 majors and 14 minors in academic programs under seven Schools – Arts & Sciences, Business & Entrepreneurship, Information Technology & Computing, Law, Engineering, Basic Medical & Allied Health Sciences, and the Graduate School.

Entering graduate students will enjoy a 50% tuition fee remission under the 20th anniversary scholarship offers from the fall 2024 semester. The generous graduate scholarships are available to candidates enrolled in the AUN/UNICEF M.Sc. in Communication for Social and Behavior Change, Master of Business Administration, and Professional Master in Information and Communication Science, and Master in Telecommunication and Wireless Technologies, all of which are offered in hybrid modes, and well as the regular Masters and doctoral degrees in Software Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Administration, and Entrepreneurship.

AUN’s distinctive American-style liberal arts education focuses on community impact, aiming learning and research outcomes to address the diverse socioeconomic challenges prevalent in the northeast region, Nigeria and the African Continent. This exceptional orientation sets the university apart, according to Mr. Gwaha Madwate, AUN Class Speaker 2017, and currently enrolled in the Wadsworth African Doctoral Fellowship in South Africa.

Congratulating his alma mater on the anniversary milestone while applauding the scholarship offers, Mr. Gwaha Madwate, a recipient of the 2020 Mandela Rhodes Scholarship and 2022 MasterCard Foundation Scholarship, stated:

“What AUN does differently is that it equips students with a service-driven mentality. In addition to being taught by scholars with global experience, AUN students receive leadership training and community service learning, which makes it very easy for them to access international scholarships seeking young people passionate about finding solutions to local problems”.

