Subsidy removal: Bauchi Governor constitutes palliative distribution committee

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has constituted a palliative distribution committee to fast track implementation of the Federal Government’s palliative programme.

The Federal government initiated palliative measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, in Bauchi on Monday.

The statement said the committee which would be headed by the state’s deputy governor, Mohammed Jatau has been mandated to come up with the framework of assistance to beneficiaries including payment of allowances to civil servants.

It said that the committee would ensure payment of gratuities and pensions to retirees and pensioners as well as improve transportation services, procurement of food and non food items.

ALSO READ:

According to the statement, the committee comprises members drawn from the state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Youth and Sports Development, members of the Organised Labour, religious and community leaders.

“We set up a committee for the commencement of the implementation of the palliative programme of the federal government.

“The federal government has given some money to states to ensure palliative benefits are given to all the segments of the society as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“As usual, the Committee will work with all the stakeholders, particularly traditional institutions, to ensure transparency and justice in the distribution process,” the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.

While reiterating commitment to initiate a sustainable palliative programme, Mohammed said his administration would execute viable programmes to address emerging issues in the state.