State Of Nation: NSCIA calls for more private universities, urges FG to ensure peaceful, credible polls

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on Muslims for establishment of more private Universities, for educational development in Nigeria.

Similarly, the apex Islamic body in the country called on the Federal Government FG to ensure free, fair, peaceful and credible general elections, by providing the enabling environment, through adequate voter mobilisation and appropriate security measures.

The calls are contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its recent special extraordinary meeting of its Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC) with a view to appraising the state of Ummah, considering the reports of its various committees and taking a stand on the approaching general elections.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the NSCIA Secretary General, Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede and its Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu said: “More Muslims should establish private universities for the educational development of Nigeria as a whole and Islam in particular, because Muslim students in some private universities owned by non-Muslims are being subjected to religious victimization and oppression.

While urging Muslims to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as evidence has revealed that many Muslims who registered are yet to collect their cards, the body stressed that Nigerians should be allowed to freely choose the best candidates and vote those who will lead with justice, fairness and righteousness in line with the usual prayer, “O Allah, make the best of us our leaders, and don’t make the worst of us our leaders. Don’t make us, on account of our sins, be under those who will neither fear you nor be compassionate to us.”

“The Federal Government should ensure free, fair, peaceful and credible general elections in 2023 by providing the necessary environment through adequate voter mobilisation and appropriate security measures.

“Nigerians should evolve a standard process of electing not only eligible candidates but also suitable ones because the eligibility criteria are too general to the extent that unsuitable people ultimately get elected to the positions of authority. In essence, there is an urgent need to raise the bar of leadership in Nigeria beyond basic qualifications” NSCIA restated.

The Committee condemned negative activities of accidental Imams’ and ‘emergency Sheikhs’ who promote hatred, disunity and dissension in their mosques and on the social media, warning Muslims to be wary of their antics as they do not represent Islam or Muslims.

The communiqué reads in part: “The Committee called on the federal government to make available financial empowerment opportunities in the country and thereby tackle the challenges of poverty and unemployment in the society. It also enjoined Muslims to key into the available opportunities.

“As Muslims are being profiled and killed in what appears as ethno-religious cleansing in the South East by some non-Muslims which is evident in the recent confessions by some individuals, the Committee called on security agencies to do more to protect the lives and properties of Muslims and bring the perpetrators of such killings to justice.

“The Committee expressed serious concern about the general insecurity manifesting in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and ritual killings all over the country. It also called on the federal and state governments to work harder on securing Nigeria from the rampaging criminals.

“The Committee appreciated General Buba Marwa for the excellent job he is doing at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and urge government at all levels to provide more equipment and morale boosting programmes to support the agency in its noble and strategic mission. It should be noted that there is high correlation between drug abuse and violent crimes, including kidnapping and banditry, being witnessed in the country”.

NSCIA urged parents, Muslims in particular, to be watchful of their children, spouses and relatives, insisting that they should not hesitate or feel ashamed at any time to expose any drug abuser for timely attention.

The Committee also commended the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, the two Deputies President-General, the Secretary General and the Secretariat in representing and defending the interest of the Nigerian Muslim community.

It expressed sadness over the tragic death of some Muslim sisters who were involved in a ghastly accident in Shagamu, Ogun state, last week on their way to a training programme, commiserating with the late sisters’ families, their organisation and the Muslim ummah in general, while praying that Allah admits the deceased to AljannahFirdaos and grant the injured complete recovery.

The Committee called on Muslims to pray fervently to Allah for peace, security and wellbeing of Nigeria and for the success of the 2023 elections and census.