Stanbic IBTC wins Awards on Gender Diversity, Equality 

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group and a leading financial institution in Nigeria has received two coveted awards at the esteemed International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Nigeria2Equal Program Dinner and Awards event.

The event which held in Lagos celebrated organizations that exemplified unwavering dedication to gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace.

In the Awards, Stanbic IBTC emerged as the winner of both the highly regarded Company Leadership Gender Diversity Award and the prestigious Gender Equality Champion Award.

These accolades were in acknowledgment of the Bank’s relentless efforts in promoting gender diversity, inclusivity and equality within its workforce and the wider business community.

The Company Leadership Gender Diversity Award was a testament to its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace environment that offered equal opportunities to all employees, regardless of gender.

A press release from Stanbic IBTC indicated that through various initiatives, the organization implemented policies and practices that actively promoted gender diversity and encouraged the advancement of women into leadership positions.

It added that, the Gender Equality Champion Award solidified Stanbic IBTC’s position as a frontrunner in the fight for gender equality. restating that the award recognized the organization’s exceptional contribution to advancing gender equality within Nigeria’s financial sector. Stanbic IBTC continuously advocated for gender-balanced leadership, facilitated mentorship programs, and provided career growth opportunities for women in the industry.

“In addition to the two prestigious awards, Stanbic IBTC received Special Recognition for its outstanding efforts in scaling up the Blue Women Network (BWN). The BWN program, ai at promoting gender equality in the workplace, empowered women and provided them with a platform to network, share knowledge, and develop their skills” the release stated.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle while sharing his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition bestowed on the Group, related: “A diverse and inclusive workforce drives innovation, enhances decision-making, and paves the way for a more sustainable future. Stanbic IBTC will continue to champion gender equality and diversity, both within our organization and beyond.”

The IFC and NGX Nigeria2Equal Program Dinner and Awards event brought together leaders from various sectors, government officials, and gender advocates to celebrate the outstanding contributions made by organizations in promoting gender equality.

The occasion served as a platform to share best practices and ideas that could further advance gender equality in Nigeria.

With their remarkable achievements, Stanbic IBTC has continued to inspire other organizations to prioritize gender diversity and equality by setting an excellent example for the financial industry in Nigeria and beyond.

Their unflinching commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive society serves as a shining beacon of progress and opportunity for all.

