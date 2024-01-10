Sports University established for sports, education, founder says

The Founder, Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, Senator Ned Nwoko, said the institution was specially established for Nigerians in particular and Africa in general to pursue sports and education.

The Founder stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nwoko said the goal of the institution is to position it as a center of excellence in sports, business and academics that would attract aspiring sportsmen and women.

According to him, the institution has opened its doors to all without discrimination in line with its equal opportunity commitment.

“The university is built on six principles of equity, justice, fairness, hard work, dedication, and commitment as a catalyst for self-improvement of its students and national development.”

Nwoko said that the vision behind the establishment of the Sports University, was to develop an institution that produces international standard sports professionals.

“Sports men and women who could compete at the Olympics and other world fora with exceptional results and focus on teaching, research and community development,“ he said.

He said that the university currently has more than 40 approved courses, 10 global partners and more than 22 students’ nationals.

“The university will also serve to promote sports and sports education to ensure the development of sports professionals of international standards,” he also said.

Nwoko said that the institution would continually help educate and prepare the next generation of sports industry professionals as well as offer additional training.

He said that it was committed to finding creative ways to use sports and athletes to inspire positive social change.

NAN reports that Nwoko will be honoured as the ‘Face of Sports Tourism in Africa on February 4, in Cote d’ Ivoire by the African Tourism Board.

The award is in recognition of his inspiration and advocate of tourism and passion for sports.

The ATB award is in partnership with the Ivorian Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Agriculture as well as the FCT Tourism Volunteers Network.