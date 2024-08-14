Speaker buckles, withdraws controversial counter subversion bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

The speaker’s decision to withdraw the bill was as a result of misgivings the public expressed about the proposed bill.

Musa Abdullahi, Special Adviser on Publicity to the Speaker, said in a statement on Wednesday that Abbas took the decision ‘in response to the voices and concerns of the people.’

The statement read in parts: “This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

Also Read:

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, a champion of the people’s interests, has always prioritized listening to the citizens and fostering unity. His decision reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House remains truly the People’s House.

“He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered, reaffirming that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation.

“The public is hereby notified of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024.”

Post Views: 0