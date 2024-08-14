Pregnant woman wants ex-husband to provide financial support for her upkeep

A pregnant woman, Harira Aliyu, on Wednesday asked a Shari’a court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State to compel her former husband, Nasiru Al-Hassan to provide financial support for her upkeep.

The complainant also prayed the court to confirm one pronouncement of divorce made by Al-Hassan in March.

“I am eight months pregnant. Since our divorce in March, he has only been able to send me money for two months for my upkeep and our unborn child.

”It is important that he continues to provide for me as I await delivery in a month’s time,” she told the court.

In his defence, the defendant who spoke through his counsel Abubakar Sani, said he was just briefed recently.

He asked the court to give him more time to respond to the petition.

The judge, Malam Mukhtar Aliyu adjourned the matter until August 21 for hearing.

