Erelu Fayemi hails Governor Oyebanji’s development strides 

The immediate past First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his giant strides in education, infrastructure, economic and human capital development, with attendant positive impact on the lives of the citizens.

Erelu Fayemi gave the commendation in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday when she paid a courtesy visit to the Governor in his Office.

She expressed her satisfaction with the Governor’s commitment to the completion of all development projects initiated during the past administration.

The visit was Erelu Fayemi’s first to the Governor’s Office since Governor Oyebanji assumed office on October 16, 2022.

The former first lady, while emphasising the importance of continuity of good governance, applauded Governor Oyebanji for building on the legacies of the previous administration, adding that the Governor has shown an unwavering dedication to the people of the state by focusing on initiatives that would improve the quality of life for the residents.

Erelu Fayemi said Governor Oyebanji has endeared himself to Ekiti people with his superlative performance evident in the various people-centred projects in different parts of the state.

She expressed confidence in Oyebanji’s ability to pilot the affairs of the State to an enviable height.

While speaking on the book reading programme which was hosted in her honour by the Ministry of Youth Development, in collaboration with the state chapter of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), the former First Lady expressed worries that the reading habit may become extinct if not properly cultivated among the young generation.

"I have come to visit His Excellency, Governor Oyebanji to thank him for making it possible for me to come to Ekiti to have a book reading today. And also to appreciate him for the great work he is doing in different sectors- agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, human capital development as well as building a bigger economy. His Excellency has been doing extremely well as Governor of the Ekiti State and I am so proud of what he has accomplished in less than two years, and I am convinced that Ekiti will attain greater heights under his watch", the former First Lady asserted

Governor Oyebanji while receiving the former First Lady, thanked her for her contribution to the development of the state, and for her sundry support for his administration.

“His Excellency has been doing extremel

