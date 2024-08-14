Protests: Miscreants carted away Ganduje’s corruption case documents from court – Governor

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said that miscreants who vandalised the Kano State High Court during the August 1 nationwide protests in the state have carted away documents containing corruption charges filed against the former Governor of the State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who has been facing multiple charges before the State High Court.

He spoke when he paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the Court vandalised by thugs who hijacked the nationwide protest.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, quoted the Yusuf as describing the vandalization of the court as a master-minded and staged-managed mission in which the hired miscreants carted away the documents to shield the former governor, his family and aides from trial.

The statement reads: “It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalise one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides.

“The miscreants destroyed virtually all units of the High Court including the office of the state Chief Judge with loss accruing to more than one billion naira through stealing of office equipment, destroying offices, burning cars and other relevant materials crucial to the dispensation of justice.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir called on the youth in the state to desist from being used by detractors to engage in violence, rather they should concentrate on skills acquisition for a better future emphasizing that the government will not relent in securing the lives and property of the people of Kano State.

“The Governor assured that Judiciary as the last hope of the common man must be protected at all cost, he, therefore, directed for the immediate rehabilitation of the building with immediate effect and deployment of adequate security for effective justice delivery.

“He commiserated with the Chief Judge, Dije Abdu Aboki and the entire Judiciary family for the ugly incident urging them to brace up to cover what was lost in the court proceedings for the benefit of the common man.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir commended the people of the state for their support and cooperation to the present administration and prayed for the sustenance of the tempo for peace, stability, prosperity, and economic development.

“The Governor was conducted round the court premises by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, Chief Registrar of the High Court, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, and other High Court judges of the state.”

Recall that the nationwide protest started peacefully in the state before it turned violent when hoodlums wielding different weapons hijacked the protest to loot and vandalise private and public properties, including the Kano State High Court, NCC, Kano State printing press among others.

