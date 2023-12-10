South East ready to receive Nnamdi Kanu – COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders has said that the South East was ready to receive the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

It therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be a hero by releasing Kanu from detention.

In a statement by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL urged Tinubu to justify his membership of the National Democratic Coalition by obeying court orders om Kanu.

The group said: “President Tinubu has before now been an advocate of the rule law and respect for court orders which informed his decision to be part of NADECO and the fight against military junta and dictatorship.

“The unconditionally release of Nnamdi Kanu will prove that President Tinubu says and stand by what he professes and fought for in the past during the military era.

“The entire South East geopolitical zone is waiting earnestly to receive their son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the Supreme Court decides on his matter come 15 December, 2023.

“We will celebrate President Tinubu for upholding the rule of law and respecting the Court judgement releasing Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

“The insecurity in South East will soon be a thing of the past as Nnamdi Kanu will be released.”